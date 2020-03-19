Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

MITO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $34.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

