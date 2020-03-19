Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,621 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 107,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

