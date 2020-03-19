Steem 1-Day Volume Reaches $155.31 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Steem has traded 114.3% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00005085 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Upbit and Poloniex. Steem has a market cap of $114.02 million and approximately $155.31 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,115.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.03568146 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00724312 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000604 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 383,643,640 coins and its circulating supply is 366,669,546 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, GOPAX, RuDEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, Binance, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

