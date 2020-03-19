Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP reduced its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380,794 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.35% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of STML stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. 87,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,853. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

In related news, CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $58,815.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $158,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,440 shares of company stock worth $804,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

