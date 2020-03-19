Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,374,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 196,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 147,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter worth approximately $19,564,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

