Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 530,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 304,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.