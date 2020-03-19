STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Lowered to $24.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

STM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 53,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rudd International Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,943 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

