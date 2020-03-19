Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (AAP, ADI, AGI, ANET, AR, B, BEAT, BP, BRY, CACC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 19th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $150.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $115.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $78.00 to $60.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 420 ($5.52) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $340.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €6.60 ($7.67) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by Nomura from $42.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target reduced by Argus from $50.00 to $40.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $161.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €0.95 ($1.10) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price target trimmed by Sidoti from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $24.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $140.00 to $110.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $43.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $70.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $100.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by Nomura from $225.00 to $195.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $59.00 to $43.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $67.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €60.50 ($70.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

