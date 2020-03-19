Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (AAPL, ACER, AKBA, AMC, AMCR, ARMK, BFAM, BTE, BYSI, CDEV)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 19th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $345.00.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Imperial Capital. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock.
Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Cello Health (LON:CLL) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Calisen (LON:CLSN). Citigroup Inc issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the stock.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.
COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.
HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Square (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $750.00.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.
