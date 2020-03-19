Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (AEOXF, AMZN, ANNSF, ATASY, BAMXF, BHP, BLHEF, BPOSY, BYPLF, CHL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 19th:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY). Vertical Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $173.00 target price on the stock.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

