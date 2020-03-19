Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the average volume of 418 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 411,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 303,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 85,410 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $17,557,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 80,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of TAK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,891. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.