Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sunstone Hotel Investors Call Options (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,787 call options on the company. This is an increase of 21,333% compared to the average daily volume of 27 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 269,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,205. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.71%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,215,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,004 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.