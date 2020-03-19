Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:RUSS)

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,448 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,940% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $5.88 on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 21,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,409. Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

