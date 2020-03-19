StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Purchases $19,800.00 in Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.

BANX traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 114,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.58. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

