Storeum Trading Up 312.9% This Week (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Storeum token can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00086296 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Storeum has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $3.40 million worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded up 312.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005334 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002977 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

