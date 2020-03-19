Storm (STORM) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Storm has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Radar Relay, Bitbns and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02519578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Coinrail, Bittrex, Coinnest, Radar Relay, Bitbns, HitBTC, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, WazirX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

