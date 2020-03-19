STPT Achieves Market Cap of $14.03 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. STPT has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STPT token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.02523526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198110 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official website is stp.network.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

