Streamr DATAcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.27 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 88% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $25.27 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 272.8% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Coinone, Radar Relay and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bancor Network, BitForex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Binance, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

