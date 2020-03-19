StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. StrongHands has a market cap of $214,499.41 and approximately $113.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Coindeal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,758,444,390 coins and its circulating supply is 16,345,250,036 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Coindeal, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

