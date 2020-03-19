Strycker View Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Strycker View Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143,741 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 3.0% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.23. 8,058,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,107. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

