Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.50. 3,485,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,192. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $126.05 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

