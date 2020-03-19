Stuart W. Epperson Acquires 17,194 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson acquired 17,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,646.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,640.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SALM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salem Media Group Inc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

