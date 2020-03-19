Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. 6,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,761. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $813.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.