Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SUMR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,523. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.24.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

