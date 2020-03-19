Summit Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,731% compared to the typical volume of 189 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $6,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of SUM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. 2,635,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

