Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,420 shares in the company, valued at $701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $47,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $270,023.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.94%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

