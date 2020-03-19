Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

SHO opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5,722.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,544,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208,506 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,790,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,977,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $92,035,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,400 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

