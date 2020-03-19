Sunstone Hotel Investors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,697 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 24,704% compared to the average volume of 27 put options.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 363,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,205. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

