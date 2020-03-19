SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $11,648,242.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 995,509 shares in the company, valued at $176,195,137.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,123 shares of company stock valued at $59,552,611. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

