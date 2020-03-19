SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

