SunTrust Banks Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

