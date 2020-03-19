SunTrust Banks Comments on Xilinx, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Xilinx in a report released on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.68.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.