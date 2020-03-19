SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million.

GDP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.