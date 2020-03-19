Super Zero Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. In the last week, Super Zero has traded up 20% against the dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $15.05 million and $8.06 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004411 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00370193 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016083 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002454 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005181 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,880,122 coins and its circulating supply is 246,963,367 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

