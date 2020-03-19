SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 83.2% lower against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $28,611.94 and $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SecretCoin (SCRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,401,632 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

