Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of SPN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.18. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 83.23% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

