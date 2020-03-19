Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.95.

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.57. 1,137,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$13.70.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

