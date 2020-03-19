sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $4.38 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $3,157.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00015932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02516852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 4,418,140 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

