SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) vs. TAIWAN FD INC/SH (OTCMKTS:TWN) Head-To-Head Analysis

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TAIWAN FD INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 TAIWAN FD INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR $35.16 billion 0.38 $1.61 billion $20.88 5.28 TAIWAN FD INC/SH $4.68 million 23.77 $1.67 million N/A N/A

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN FD INC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 3.14% 11.46% 5.90% TAIWAN FD INC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

