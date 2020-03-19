SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avrobio in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avrobio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $399.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.47. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

In other Avrobio news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

