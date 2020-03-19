SVB Leerink Increases SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $63.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.32% from the stock’s current price.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.96. 33,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.38) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,121,000 after purchasing an additional 262,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,814,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

