SVB Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

NYSE:BAX opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Baxter International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

