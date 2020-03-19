SVMK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,895 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average volume of 885 call options.

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 11,482 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $253,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $804,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,206,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after buying an additional 971,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after buying an additional 791,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after buying an additional 786,128 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SVMK. BidaskClub downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 63,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.27. SVMK has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

