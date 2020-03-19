Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 26,753 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 26,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350.60 ($7,038.41).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Monday, January 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 408 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($198.58).

Shares of Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is -0.49%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.