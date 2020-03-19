Swap Price Hits $0.0320 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Swap has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $279,648.67 and $180,264.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

