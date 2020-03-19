Swarm Price Reaches $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,707.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.02506846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00198384 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

