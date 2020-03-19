Swing Hits One Day Volume of $90.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Swing has a market cap of $37,226.46 and approximately $90.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002104 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,475,027 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.