Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,724 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 2.24% of Synaptics worth $50,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

SYNA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 737,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,243. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.