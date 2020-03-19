Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293,022 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.57% of Synovus Financial worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 42,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

