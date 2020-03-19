SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of SYSCO worth $82,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

NYSE:SYY traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,765,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

